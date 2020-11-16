iPhone 12 Mini: problems with the lock screen and little autonomy

Last Friday, November 13, the first iPhone 12 Mini (and 12 Pro Max) arrived to their buyers and, as usual, one thing is what is seen in the promotional videos and another is what some users begin to experience in the moment in which they remove the terminals from their boxes. And it seems that The model that this year inaugurates a new line within Apple mobiles has been released with certain little problems.

This is attested by the messages seen on Apple’s own support page about a problem that some of these buyers are suffering, which with the first units have encountered screen sensitivity errors when the mobile is locked and they want to unlock it. At first, it seems that the iPhone 12 Mini does not react and does not allow you to slide up or, also, enter the camera by touching and clicking on its icon.

Protectors, covers or plugged in

Until the moment that Apple does not go into the problem to explain it there are only guesses about what may be causing it. Some users speak of certain incompatibilities in the terminals with covers and screen protectors while others only refer to the latter. Be that as it may, it does not seem very normal that accessories that do not usually give problems, suddenly cause a panel like the one on the iPhone 12 Mini to not respond as expected.

Hours of autonomy watching YouTube video. PhoneArena

But in addition to that incident with the screen, the first units of this new smartphone leave other alarming data, such as the performance of Its battery that, remember, has a capacity of 2,227 mAh., practically half of what a mid-range phone installs with Android. In those first tests, the new iPhone 12 Mini does not come out very well when it comes to using it to browse, watch YouTube videos or play games: in the first case it reaches 10:56 a.m. (not bad), compared to 5:10 and 2:22 for the other two functions. Numbers that we can consider very low and that place this phone, which in Spain costs 809 euros in its most basic model, far from its older brothers and, also, from the rest of the competitors with the Google OS.

We will be attentive to see if Apple officially comments on these screen problems and if, if a software or hardware problem is confirmed, it can remedy it. It is certainly disturbing news.

