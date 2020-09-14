MobileiphoneTech News

iPhone 12: No 120Hz screens, according to a well-known analyst

By Brian Adam
Following the rumors regarding the start of sales, iPhone 12 returns to center stage because of other interesting rumors.

In particular, according to what was reported by The Verge and MacRumors, according to the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo the next top of the Apple range they won’t hit the market with 120Hz refresh rate screens, but Apple users will have to settle for another year of devices with displays with standard refresh rate, or 60 Hz. In any case, at the moment there is nothing certain, even if the aforementioned analyst says he is convinced that this will not be the “good year” for 120 Hz on the iPhone.

What Ming-Chi Kuo said is in line with the rumors of the last few days, but in contrast to what emerged previously, as a preliminary unit of the iPhone 12 Pro Max was leaked in a video and had a feature to enable a high refresh rate. In short, rumors and leaks seem to be discordant and we just have to wait for more information from Apple.

In any case, everything is now ready for thetomorrow’s event 15 September 2020, called “Time Flies”. However, iPhone 12 may not attend. Only a few hours to go until the “moment of truth”: the hype of fans is skyrocketing.

