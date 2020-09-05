MobileiphoneTech News

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, new leaks confirm: they will have the LIDAR scanner

By Brian Adam
Confirmations continue to appear online regarding the characteristics of the new iPhone 12 series: if yesterday a Fast Company report focused on the availability of 5G in the various smartphones, in the last few hours it was the DigiTimes website that spoke about the presence of Sony LiDAR lens in the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Second DigiTimes LiDAR technology (light detection and ranging), mainly used in the automotive industry, in the next few years it will arrive in more and more products of the tech world allowing devices to more accurately detect the distance of an object from the sensor, thus guaranteeing take much higher quality photographs. The best results would be seen in portrait mode and when using augmented reality applications.

The LiDAR sensor is already present in the iPad Pro 2020, but Apple would like to bring it also in the more expensive smartphones of the iPhone 12 series. Already in April the first rumors concerning the presence of the scanner appeared online, but these latest data would seem to confirm it. Other rumors have already told us about the possible technical specifications of the two Pro models: the first mentioned above will have a 6.1-inch OLED ProMotion display with 120Hz refresh rate with 2775 mAh battery, while the Max variant will have the same 6.8-inch screen, along with a 3687 mAh battery; both will have the A14 Bionic processor, 6GB of RAM and will support 5G.

In all, 4 models should arrive on the market (all with support for the fifth generation mobile network) which will start from $ 699 for the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 with 128GB of internal memory, to finally reach the $ 1399 for the 512GB iPhone 12 Pro Max.

