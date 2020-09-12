MobileiphoneTech News

iPhone 12 Pro: Apple would have given up on the 120Hz display

By Brian Adam
A few hours after the publication of an alleged video of the iPhone 12, and a few days after the Apple keynote on September 15, another information emerges on the lineup of top-of-the-range smartphones of the Cupertino company, which in any case should not be of the game.

According to popular leaker Jon Prosser on his official Twitter account, just close to the start of production Apple gave up on 120Hz refresh rate displays for iPhone 12 Pro. In fact, this news suggests that all iPhone 12 will also include 60Hz screens, a sign that only with iPhone 13 next year will we be able to enjoy the fluidity of 120Hz.

Should the rumor be confirmed during the presentation, the iPhones 12 would be the only 2020 flagships not to include 120Hz panels.

The new leak goes against the tide compared to the rumors of last August, which had confirmed the 120Hz for iPhone 12, complete with screenshots coming from a preliminary unit of the device.

As always, we invite you to take this type of news with a grain of salt, even though it comes from one of the most reliable leakers of recent times, especially on the Apple front.

Prosser himself also stated that iPhone 12 went into production this week, but will not be present at the event on Tuesday.

