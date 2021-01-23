iPhone 12 Pro Max from 128 gigabytes on offer at an all-time low on Amazon

- Advertisement -

Super discount offered by Amazon over the weekend on128 gigabyte iPhone 12 Pro Max. The top-of-the-range smartphone 2020 from the Cupertino company is in fact available at the lowest price ever, with a discount that is applied directly to the cart.

128 Gigabyte iPhone 12 Pro Max – Amazon Discounts

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (128GB) – Silver: 1212.19 Euro (1.276 Euro)

Amazon offers the delivery at no additional cost by Tuesday 26 January 2021 for those who place the order within 1 hour and 35 minutes. The Seattle giant also allows payments to be made in five monthly installments of € 255.20 per month, with tan and taeg 0%.

The device in question includes a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, with Ceramic Shield which makes the screen harder and more resistant. 5G support is also guaranteed, while the proprietary A14 Bionic is present as a processor. On the rear body we find a system of three 12 megapixel ultra-wide-angle, wide-angle and telephoto cameras with 5x optical zoom, night mode, deep fusion, Smart HDR 3 and Apple ProRAW, as well as the ability to record HDR videos in 4K and Dolby Vision. On the screen instead there is the 12 megapixel TrueDepth system with night mode and 4K HDR recording.