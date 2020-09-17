MobileiphoneTech News

iPhone 12 Pro Max leaks in some benchmarks, but it doesn’t impress

By Brian Adam
0
9
iPhone 12 Pro Max leaks in some benchmarks, but it doesn't impress
Iphone 12 Pro Max Leaks In Some Benchmarks, But It

Must Read

Tech News

Starlink Mission 12: Will start tonight with many reused components, weather permitting

Brian Adam - 0
The constellation goes into orbit Starlink, the satellites of Elon Musk's company, which aim to bring a fast and low-latency internet connection to anyone,...
Read more
Apps

What is Lucky Patcher and what is it for?

Brian Adam - 0
Windows has Cheat Engine and Android has Lucky Patcher. They are two different applications, but in a way they do the...
Read more
iphone

iPhone 12 Pro Max leaks in some benchmarks, but it doesn’t impress

Brian Adam - 0
The popular Ice Universe leaker on his official Twitter account posted the benchmarks published by AnTuTu of an alleged iPhone 12 Pro Max, based...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Without minijack connector and reversible: this is the Apple Airpods Studio

Brian Adam - 0
Since last May we know that Apple is working on new helmets for the Airpods range, only that, unlike the two models that...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

iPhone 12 Pro Max leaks in some benchmarks, but it doesn't impress

The popular Ice Universe leaker on his official Twitter account posted the benchmarks published by AnTuTu of an alleged iPhone 12 Pro Max, based on Apple’s new A14 processor. However, contrary to what was expected, the smartphone did not surprise and impress in terms of performance.

The score obtained is indeed lower than Snapdragon 865+, Qualcomm’s leading competitor processor. Shortly after, Ice Universe explained that the motivation could only be one: “probably the Apple A14 will focus more on energy efficiency and heat reduction, rather than on improving performance related to artificial intelligence“. It is undeniable however that many will be disappointed with these tests, obviously if they turn out to be true and above all definitive, since it could also be a preliminary unit not yet fully optimized.

Another very popular Twitter account on everything related to the tech world, has also suggested that the score recorded on AnTuTu by the iPhone 12 Pro Max does nothing but confirm the rumors that have emerged earlier that it will be based on a 60Hz refresh rate screen. A few days ago, in fact, the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a note said that probably iPhone 12 will not include the 120Hz display, and this benchmark does nothing but further confirm the indiscretion.

In the meantime, we are still awaiting the presentation date, although according to many it may have been revealed during the keynote on Tuesday.

Related Articles

Tech News

Starlink Mission 12: Will start tonight with many reused components, weather permitting

Brian Adam - 0
The constellation goes into orbit Starlink, the satellites of Elon Musk's company, which aim to bring a fast and low-latency internet connection to anyone,...
Read more
Apps

What is Lucky Patcher and what is it for?

Brian Adam - 0
Windows has Cheat Engine and Android has Lucky Patcher. They are two different applications, but in a way they do the...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Without minijack connector and reversible: this is the Apple Airpods Studio

Brian Adam - 0
Since last May we know that Apple is working on new helmets for the Airpods range, only that, unlike the two models that...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©