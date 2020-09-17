iPhone 12 Pro Max leaks in some benchmarks, but it doesn’t impress

The popular Ice Universe leaker on his official Twitter account posted the benchmarks published by AnTuTu of an alleged iPhone 12 Pro Max, based on Apple’s new A14 processor. However, contrary to what was expected, the smartphone did not surprise and impress in terms of performance.

The score obtained is indeed lower than Snapdragon 865+, Qualcomm’s leading competitor processor. Shortly after, Ice Universe explained that the motivation could only be one: “probably the Apple A14 will focus more on energy efficiency and heat reduction, rather than on improving performance related to artificial intelligence“. It is undeniable however that many will be disappointed with these tests, obviously if they turn out to be true and above all definitive, since it could also be a preliminary unit not yet fully optimized.

Another very popular Twitter account on everything related to the tech world, has also suggested that the score recorded on AnTuTu by the iPhone 12 Pro Max does nothing but confirm the rumors that have emerged earlier that it will be based on a 60Hz refresh rate screen. A few days ago, in fact, the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a note said that probably iPhone 12 will not include the 120Hz display, and this benchmark does nothing but further confirm the indiscretion.

In the meantime, we are still awaiting the presentation date, although according to many it may have been revealed during the keynote on Tuesday.