iPhone 12 shows up in a new video: will the Pro variant have this design?

By Brian Adam
iPhone 12 shows up in a new video: will the Pro variant have this design?
The rumors about the iPhone 12 do not seem to want to know to stop. Indeed, the smartphone leaked online again.In particular, according...
Brian Adam
The rumors about the iPhone 12 do not seem to want to know to stop. Indeed, the smartphone leaked online again.

In particular, according to what was reported by 9to5Mac and MacRumors, Flip Koroy, known online with the nickname EverythingApplePro, has published on Twitter a video that portrays what appears to be the body of the iPhone 12 Pro with 6.1-inch screen. According to this leak, Apple’s next top of the range could have the LiDAR sensor and three rear cameras on the back, as well as a display without curved edges on the front.

As for the sides of the device, on the right there seems to be an area that could be linked to the 5G signal, while the SIM trolley and volume buttons seem to peek out on the left. In short, the video published by the aforementioned leaker seems to go in a direction very similar to that described by the previous rumors, but allows you to take a closer look at the alleged backcover of iPhone 12 Pro (6.1 inches).

Will these leaks turn out to be true? We’ll see: not much seems to be missing now at the presentation of the next range of smartphones of the Cupertino company, between those who are convinced that the announcement will take place on September 15, 2020 and those who think that Apple will unveil the iPhone 12 in October 2020.

