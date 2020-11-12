Home Tech Giants Apple iPhone 12 Studio, the platform to test Apple accessories

Without a doubt, Apple is one of the companies that most cares about the customer experience. Even long before your purchase. However, the COVID pandemic and its consequent “social distancing” complicated everything that involved interacting with devices and vendors.

The new iPhone 12 Studio aims to help customers and make them feel closer to their products …

Well, those from Cupertino have gone one step further (there was already the possibility of seeing the products through AI through the official site) and created a platform that allows us to test different combinations of accessories. They have called her iPhone 12 Studio.

They aim to facilitate the decision of potential iPhone 12 buyers in relation to the colors and combination of accessories, with special emphasis on the new MagSafe.

It is the equivalent of the Apple Watch Studio platform, which allows us precisely to try and combine colors and straps with the house clock.

iPhone 12 Studio invites us to choose between the four models of the new Apple phone (in their different colors) and then offers us the entire catalog of cases and wallets that, as seen in the photo, can be interleaved to obtain a final model.

The objective is to facilitate the decision regarding the colors and combination of accessories, with special emphasis on the new MagSafe …

The same site then offers us to enter our name and download one of the possible views (all elements separately, or all together). Recall that, according to Apple designers, the range of cases and wallets for the iPhone 12 was inspired by the colors of the first precious and is the result of long internal work.

