IPhone 12 users report drops in 5G and LTE coverage

We start the last month of the year with this Friday of technological news, this time we tell you about how multiple iPhone 12 users report sudden drops in 5G and LTE cellular coverageLet’s remember that Apple launched the iPhone 12 in October and since then an increasing number of users of the new smartphone have been reporting persistent drops in the cellular network.

In technology forums and portals, several users report that suddenly they lost all reception bars and they saw a “No Service” message on their new iPhone 12, all this taking into consideration that users clarify being in a network coverage area and not seeing connectivity problems on other devices, it is also believed that the iOS version seems not to be a factor at the moment.

Users of iPhone 12, Apple and Cellular Operators aware of the problem

Furthermore, many reports suggest that users have been in contact with Apple technical support and / or their telephone operator, concluding that the problem may be related to how the iPhone 12 switches between cell towers. According to reports from Apple’s own diagnostic tests, the affected iPhones pass all the tests without issue and propose that turning airplane mode on and off appears to correct lost signal reception.