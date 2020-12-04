Tech GiantsAppleTech News

IPhone 12 users report drops in 5G and LTE coverage

By Brian Adam


Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

We start the last month of the year with this Friday of technological news, this time we tell you about how multiple iPhone 12 users report sudden drops in 5G and LTE cellular coverageLet’s remember that Apple launched the iPhone 12 in October and since then an increasing number of users of the new smartphone have been reporting persistent drops in the cellular network.

iPhone 12

In technology forums and portals, several users report that suddenly they lost all reception bars and they saw a “No Service” message on their new iPhone 12, all this taking into consideration that users clarify being in a network coverage area and not seeing connectivity problems on other devices, it is also believed that the iOS version seems not to be a factor at the moment.

Users of iPhone 12, Apple and Cellular Operators aware of the problem

Furthermore, many reports suggest that users have been in contact with Apple technical support and / or their telephone operator, concluding that the problem may be related to how the iPhone 12 switches between cell towers. According to reports from Apple’s own diagnostic tests, the affected iPhones pass all the tests without issue and propose that turning airplane mode on and off appears to correct lost signal reception.

5G connection

To keep you informed of these and other news related to the cellular connectivity of the iPhone 12 and the world of the bitten apple do not forget to follow us on our social networksWe also invite you to listen to our iOSMac podcast in which we hold a pleasant talk about the world of Apple technology.

