IPhone 12 uses a “trick” to save battery in 5G

One of the outstanding features of the new iPhone 12 is 5G connectivity, which allows you to achieve high download / upload speeds and minimal latencies whenever you are in a coverage area. As is well known, 5G connections consume more battery than 4G connections, so Apple has devised a trick to help extend the autonomy of the iPhone. By default, Apple has the “automatic 5G” mode active by default. In this mode, when 5G speeds don’t provide a noticeably better experience, iPhone automatically switches to LTE / 4G, saving battery life. For example, if the iPhone has the screen off, the connection automatically changes to 4G, since you will not benefit from faster speeds. If you prefer to use 5G permanently, you can set “5G on” mode and if you never want to use 5G, you can set “4G” mode. All these options are found in Settings> Mobile data> Main> Voice and data. # gallery-1 {margin: auto; } # gallery-1 .gallery-item {float: left; margin-top: 10px; text-align: center; width: 50%; } # gallery-1 img {border: 2px solid #cfcfcf; } # gallery-1 .gallery-caption {margin-left: 0; } / * see gallery_shortcode () in wp-includes / media.php * /

Apple also now offers three data modes in Settings> Mobile data> Main> Data mode. By default, “Standard Mode” is active, which allows automatic updates and background tasks to be performed with mobile data, limits the quality of video and FaceTime. If you have an unlimited data plan, you may want to activate the “Allow more data in 5G” mode which provides higher quality FaceTime calls, HD content on Apple TV, songs and videos from Apple Music, and iOS updates through of the mobile. This setting also allows third-party applications to use more mobile data for a better experience. There is also a “Low Data Mode” that reduces Wi-Fi and mobile data usage by pausing automatic updates and background tasks. One aspect to keep in mind is that, if you use two lines in Dual SIM mode, you will not be able to enjoy 5G on either of the two lines, but the connection will be 4G LTE.