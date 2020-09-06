iPhone 12, what will the 5.4-inch version look like? Here it is in a concept video

It is already known that, at least according to the main rumors spread online, the new range of iPhone 12 smartphones arriving on the market will consist of four models: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. what will the basic 5.4-inch variant look like? Here it is in a concept video published by the YouTube channel the Hacker 34.

Entitled “Meet iPhone 12 mini”, this short video shows what the smaller iPhone 12 could look like if all leaks were to be fixed. We recall the possible technical data sheet: A14 Bionic processor with 5G support flanked by 4GB of RAM and internal storage space that should start from 128GB up to 512GB.

On the camera side there are two rear sensors and one front all 12MP; finally, the battery should be 2227 mAh. In the package, however, the EarPods and even the charger may be missing, this is because Apple could focus on the presence of a Rugged Lightning to USB Type-C cable.

For the probable base price of $ 699, if the 5.4-inch version of the iPhone 12 were to be really like in the concept video, we would find a great product for all those who are not comfortable with the new standard sizes above 6 inches.