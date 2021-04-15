iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro: This could be your design

- Advertisement -

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will be the next top-of-the-range smartphones to be introduced by Apple later this year. Some sources assure that the apple company could rescue the tagline “s”, and that both will arrive under the name “iPhone 12s” something that, certainly, we cannot rule out, but seeing the strategy that Apple has been following during the recent years seems unlikely to us.

There are still a few months until Apple presents the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, but a series of leaked CADs from both terminals that come, in theory, from trusted sources, have served as the basis for creating the first unofficial renders and with a high degree of detail of both terminals. In general, there is no really important surprise in terms of design, something that fits with all the information that we have been seeing, and that points to a clear continuity on the part of Apple.

We see that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will keep the frame flat which, we remember, is inspired by the iPhone 5 / 5s, and both the upper notch and the rear island are also present, where two cameras will be integrated in the first and three cameras in the second. This island is still square, although it has rounded corners, and its color integrates perfectly with the smartphone.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, one of the most important analysts in the Apple world, the apple company will not adopt major changes in its iPhone line in terms of design until 2023, when we would finally see the disappearance of the controversial front notch, an element that has been with us since 2017.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro: What has changed?

Externally, little. The notch where all the necessary elements are integrated to give life to Face ID seems a little smaller, and the position of the rear cameras inside the island has been modified in the case of the iPhone 13, since we now have a diagonal distribution . The screen edges would remain identical, and we do not expect changes in the size of it.

If all this is true, the most important news that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will bring will be present at the hardware level. We still have little information, but we have already been able to see some interesting rumors that make a lot of sense. For example, one of the most interesting points to notable improvements in the configuration of the cameras of both terminals, although the “Pro” model could be the most benefited.

On the other hand, we can assume that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will use the new Apple A15 SoC, a chip that will be manufactured in TSMC’s 5nm + process, and that it could repeat the CPU configuration with six cores that we saw in the Apple A14 SoC, of ​​which two would be high performance and four high efficiency. As for the GPU, we will see an Apple solution again, and it will also repeat the support of the 5G standard.

I have my doubts about the RAM configuration. It is possible that Apple will repeat the 4 GB and 6 GB configuration that we saw in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, but it may also decide to improve the configuration of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro by raising both figures to 6 GB and 8 GB. Given that the design-level changes are going to be minimal, and that the hardware-level improvements don’t seem particularly great either, I think that an increase in RAM would make so much sense that it would be “even necessary” to justify the arrival of this new one. generation of smartphones.