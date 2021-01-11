Tech GiantsAppleTech News

iPhone 13: Apple’s next smartphone would have an identical design …

By Brian Adam
A new year is coming and consequently technology companies are preparing to present their new devices. However, despite the fact that it may be a few months before the launch of the new smartphones, there are already some rumors circulating. Apple is expected to present its iPhone 13 sometime in 2021, which will appear to have an identical design to its predecessor, the iPhone 12.

iPhone 13: no design change but a smaller notch

This year Apple could launch four iPhone 13 options again. Mac Otakara, which cites sources within the Chinese supply chain, the Cupertino company’s next iPhone will have a design identical to the iPhone 12.

Regarding the launch, we will have to wait until the fall of 2021 to know the new Apple devices so we will have to wait to see if these and other rumors are confirmed.

