iPhone 13: even if you wear a mask, you can unlock them biometrically

The coronavirus pandemic has taught Apple that their smartphones have a problem when using them with a mask on and there is no way for Face ID to know who we are, so we have to resort to a PIN unlocking. Something that does not take too long that process but it is still a nuisance to be typing every time we want to use the mobile the six numbers of the security code.

Something that, as you know, does not happen on Android where almost all devices usually have several biometric unlocking options that we can choose at our whim: face, iris and, of course, fingerprint with some sensors that are installed under the screen and make the use of the device extremely comfortable even if we wear a mask.

Apple will introduce changes

Thus, it seems that Apple has understood the importance of preparing for the next times in which it is very possible that we can not do without the mask in our day to day, so is looking for a way that we can unlock our smartphone without having to resort to the PIN or to take off that protector that prevents us from being infected with Covid-19.

Touch ID on an iPhone. Manzana

And the idea they are considering is none other than revive an old acquaintance of the house such as Touch ID, the fingerprint reader released with the iPhone 5s in 2013 and that has lasted active to this day, specifically until that second-generation iPhone SE model that hit stores last year. Although it is also true that, since 2018 with the launch of the iPhone XS, no strictly new ones with that technology have reached the market.

Mind you, unlike those old Touch IDs, the new one that the iPhone 13 could incorporate will not be through a round button on the front. That design is already completely forgotten by the North Americans and the plans would happen this time to install a sensor under the screen, which would avoid us having to resort to Face ID when we walk down the street with the mask on.

Another alternative It would not be a fingerprint reader located under the screen, but on one of the side buttons (Maybe the blocking one?), In the image and likeness of the one already offered by the new iPad Air that were presented in the fall of last year. Be that as it may, it seems that this decision makes all the sense in the world, doesn’t it?

