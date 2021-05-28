iPhone 13: TSMC has started production of the A15 Bionic chip

Several reports already contemplated the possibility of prematurely starting production of the next iPhone 13 chip. It has now been confirmed that TSMC has already started production of the A15 Bionic chip according to information obtained by DigiTimes. It will be a 5 nanometer chip, a process that was announced and that initially debuted on the iPad Air with the A14 chip and then the iPhone 12.

Countdown to get everything ready on the iPhone 13, first the A15 Bionic chip

According to the DigiTimes report, the A15 Bionic chip will have an improved version that will offer a performance and energy efficiency superior to the previous chip. All production will be destined for the iPhone 13 lineas there is currently no other device that can carry it. Incidentally, Apple’s flagship device is expected to be announced in early September, as it has in most previous years.

Recall that the health crisis left by COVID-19 around the world caused a considerable delay in the launch of the iPhone 12. Suppliers had to cut production and the launch took place in October. On the other hand, Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the iPhone 13 will not suffer from the problem of its predecessor.

News rumored so far

Many of the improvements for the iPhone 13 are related to the display. The efficiency of the A15 Bionic chip could bring a new type of LTPO screen that will allow to incorporate the long-awaited frequency of 120 Hz, in addition to having the always-on screen format. The latter will be as useful as to see the time, some notifications and important information that iOS considers (maybe it can be found in WWDC21).

Unfortunately, screen improvements will be focused on the Pro and Pro Max line. Devices that are characterized by having one more camera lens, different construction materials, in addition to colors. Maybe something can be inherited from the Pro models to the normal models.