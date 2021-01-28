iPhone 13: will it be called that? Will there be a renewed Touch ID? All the rumors

The world of technology is always ready to look to the future. It is therefore not surprising that, although the iPhone 12 range has recently arrived on the market, smartphone enthusiasts are already starting to discuss about Apple’s next top of the range, which is expected to be announced in late 2021.

The rumors are in fact focusing on the iPhone 13, describing possible interesting news, from support for Wi-Fi 6E to the potential change of name. It is therefore intriguing to create a “summary” relating to what has emerged online in the last period.

iPhone 13: all the rumors, from the name to the data sheet

The most persistent rumors for the moment focus on the name of the next flagship of the Cupertino company. According to the latest rumors, Apple could in fact decide to change course and choose iPhone 12s instead of iPhone 13. It would therefore be a return to the nomenclature used in 2015 with iPhone 6s, successor to the iPhone 6 of 2014. We remember that also iPhone 5, iPhone 4 and iPhone 3G had had the same “fate”. Tim Cook’s company abandoned this way of choosing names with the arrival of the iPhone 7 in 2016.

In any case, the fact that iPhone 13 is actually called iPhone 12s could actually make sense, given that its commercialization should take place close to 2022, which would “catch up” the names. To be clear, Apple could launch iPhone 13 close to 2023, iPhone 14 close to 2024 and so on, making it easier for users to identify the smartphone.

As for the technical data sheet, an important novelty would be represented by the return of the Touch ID, which has not appeared on a top of the range iPhone for several years. In fact, we recall that iPhone X, released in 2017, has changed the cards on the table, bringing with it the Face ID technology. But be careful: on iPhone 13 / iPhone 12s the classic Touch ID would not return, but a renewed version of it. In fact, the world of Android smartphones in recent years has shown that i fingerprint sensors located under the screen are a viable solution, which is why it seems likely that the time has come for Apple to implement this technology as well.

On the other hand, the pandemic is causing many “headaches” to those who usually unlock the iPhone using Face ID, given the presence of the now inevitable mask. Note the fact that recently Qualcomm has formalized the second generation ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. In short, the picture seems to return for the moment.

iPhone 13 / iPhone 12s could also be the top of the long-awaited range adoption of the USB Type-C standard, which would replace the classic Lightning port. It has been rumored for years of this possibility, but for the moment the big step has not yet been taken by Apple. The most “pushed” indiscretions also dwell on the possibility that the Cupertino giant decides to completely remove the physical connector, allowing users to recharge their smartphone only through the MagSafe system. However, there are several doubts, mainly related to the speed of this type of recharge.

Apple will probably go in that direction in the future, given the recent removal of the charger from the sales package, but for the moment it is undeniable that MagSafe is much slower than the classic charger. The Cupertino club could therefore be proverbial “step longer than the leg“removing the connector already with the next flagship.

For the rest, another big issue surrounding iPhone 13 / iPhone 12s is that relating to the notch. In fact, it has been rumored for some time that Apple intends to reduce its size, which has now become anachronistic in a world where solutions such as “drip” notches and holes, as well as where cameras begin to circulate under the display, are teeming. which are likely to become even more popular over the course of 2021.

If a reduction in size is expected for the notch, the thickness and the camera module may increase instead. Apple would in fact have decided to upgrade the wide-angle lens from 5P to 6P and integrate Rx, Tx and flood illuminator in the same module. There should also be news also regarding the screen, given that there are rumors of the implementation of an LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Also not to forget the possible support for Wi-Fi 6E.

In any case, we are faced with first rumors related to Apple’s next flagship, so there is still some way to go to get to the actual launch. It is difficult for the moment to clearly unbalance one side or the other. However, if we follow the rumors to the letter, we could be faced with an interesting range. The announcement of the flagships should take place in September 2021: many other rumors will arrive in these months, so stay tuned to these pages.