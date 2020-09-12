iPhone 13 will mark the farewell to the notch, a leaker is sure of it: will iPhone 12 be the last?

While we are all waiting to understand if iPhone 12 will be shown during the Apple keynote next Tuesday, on Twitter a popular and reliable leaker is already a year ahead and has discussed a much-awaited novelty by users that could debut on the iPhone 13 in 2021.

According to Ice Universe, in fact, both Apple and Samsung are working on a new technology that will allow them to integrate the front cameras directly into the screen, effectively deleting the holes in the Infinity-O or dei displays notch that the Cupertino giant introduced with iPhone X and that has never been fully accepted by users.

Ice Universe points out that “Samsung’s solution is far ahead of those of other manufacturers“and says it could debut with the Galaxy S21. On Apple, the tipser notes that”has a penchant for the notch, but is working hard to bring an under-screen camera and foldable technology to market. Perhaps next year the notch will disappear without a trace“.

At present, of course, it is premature to understand what Apple will do 365 days from now, but in the meantime today new rumors have emerged about the foldable iPhone that has been talked about for some time. On the other hand, there are no new iPad Mini in 2020 and 2021.