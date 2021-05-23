IPhone function to evaluate the AQI extends other regions

Following the latest update to iOS 14, Apple has extended the iPhone feature that allows you to calculate the Air Quality Index (AQI) to other regions of the world. Until now, the company only offered this tool to a limited group of users in the United States.

However, given the importance of keeping up with the presence of pollutants in the air, it has decided to take it outside the US borders. Consequently, users in Canada, Spain, Italy, France and the Netherlands will be able to use the Weather application of your iPhone to evaluate the AQI of any of these regions and, from the comfort of your mobile devices.

Through social networks, users have already begun to report on the enabled areas. For example, John Ee wrote on Twitter: “New in iOS 14.7, Canada’s Air Quality Index for Weather Apps.”

Something that’s new in iOS 14.7 for Canada 🇨🇦 Air quality index in weather apps pic.twitter.com/D4FG8oM7oz – John Ee (@heyJohnEe) May 19, 2021

AQI expansion to other regions arrives with the beta of iOS 14.7

So with the beta of iOS 14.7, Apple is extending Air Quality functionality to other regions of the world. Although, there are already devices capable of measuring the presence of harmful gases in the atmosphere. Apple makes it available to you through the iPhone, a device that is more comfortable and portable enough to transport anywhere.

In addition to expanding the Weather app, iOS 14.7 introduces new features for HomePod users. Now, they can set and stop timers using the Home app on iPhone, iPad, and even Mac devices.

The truth here is that now many more users will be able to take advantage of the functions of the Weather application that until recently was limited to a small group of users. After trying it, tell us how it goes and what you think.

