iPhone: how to send music or video to a device from the control center

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

It has become one of the most popular ways to send content, since millions of users enjoy music or videos wirelessly on other devices such as smart speakers, STB (set-top boxes) connected to televisions and, of course , Smart TV that already come from the factory with casting standards such as Apple’s AirPlay, or Google’s Chromecast. Now, although many times it is the applications themselves that have those controls to share audio and video with other devices, iOS has a place on iPhone from which to do it with greater security. It is about the control center, that menu where we can turn off and on the mobile connections, or perform some specific tasks and which we access by sliding our finger from top to bottom from the top right of the screen. We are going to cast from the control center. Thus, to send content from outside an application to a device compatible with AirPlay, we have to access that menu and verify that the music or video that we are going to send is selected. To do this we press, and hold, the multimedia playback module that you will see on the top right, as we show you in the screenshots that you have here below (on the left). Once that content occupies most of the surface of the screen, it only remains to tap on the button that appears below and that displays the text “Control other speakers or televisions”. By pressing there, we will go to another screen where all the nearby devices detected by the iPhone are displayed. In the case of Apple TVs, the phone usually remembers them and keeps them in sight to share with them more quickly, although if we want to use a television, we will have to turn it on first. As we said, this menu is exclusive to devices that can communicate with an iPhone through Airplay, which is the norm for those in Cupertino for that way of consuming content on screens other than those of our smartphone. If you want to send to other types of devices, such as a Nest Hub, a TV with Android TV, a Chromecast, a Fire TV Stick, etc., then the menu you should go to is that of the application itself , which will be the one that detects the presence of these gadgets: this is the case of Netflix, Disney +. Spotify, Movistar +, HBO, Prime VIdeo, YouTube, etc.