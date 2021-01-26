iPhone SE Plus is shown on the web with the data sheet: will it be more expensive than SE 2?

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The Slovakian website SvetApple has published a series of renders and the possible data sheet of the next generation of iPhone SE that Apple is expected to launch over the next few months. While not guaranteeing complete reliability, however, the information gives us an interesting overview of what the smartphone could be.

It is not excluded that Apple decides to simply christen the smartphone iPhone SE 2021, or iPhone SE 3, but the thing that immediately catches the eye from the images is the camera incorporated into the screen which, however, seems unlikely to debut in the mid-range device and not in the top of the range arriving at the end of the year.

As for the data sheet, however, we are talking about one 5.4-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The report also refers to a Touch ID fingerprint sensor integrated directly into the power button, similar to what happened with the fourth generation iPad Air that we got to see a few months ago.

Confirmed the single rear camera, 12 megapixel wide angle, with support for Smart HDR 3 and portrait mode.

Under the body, instead, we refer to the A14 Bionic processor, with Neural Engine and 4 gigabytes of RAM. MagSafe support also confirmed, while as regards the memory options on the card we talk about options of 64, 128 and 256 gigabytes.

The price, according to SvetApple, should be higher than last year.