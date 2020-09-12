CommunityLatest news

Iran’s anti-government wrestling champion has been sentenced to death

By Brian Adam
Naveed Afkari, 27, was a wrestling champion and joined anti-government protests in 2018, photo: file
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Naveed Afkari, 27, was a wrestling champion and joined anti-government protests in 2018, photo: file

Tehran: A national wrestling champion has been sentenced to death for killing a security guard during anti-government protests.

According to Iranian state television, the country’s young champion wrestler Naveed Afkari has been executed. US President Donald Trump also tweeted not to execute the wrestler, urging the Iranian government not to ruin the life of the 27-year-old wrestler.

Judge Kazim Mousavi of Fars Province told state television that Naveed Afkari was sentenced to death in Shiraz’s Adelabad jail in 2018 for repeatedly beating security guard Hassan Turkman with a sharp instrument during anti-government protests. ۔

On the other hand, social media users strongly condemned the death sentence of the young wrestler and said that the young wrestler Naveed Afkari and his brother have been punished for participating in anti-government protests. This freedom of expression is a serious violation of basic human rights.

