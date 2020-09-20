Latest news

Ireland’s green jersey and Tour de France final won by Sam Bennett

By Brian Adam
0
0
Ireland's green jersey and Tour de France final won by Sam Bennett
Ireland's Green Jersey And Tour De France Final Won By

Must Read

Mobile

OnePlus Nord is a series: a smartphone with Snapdragon 690 is coming?

Brian Adam - 0
We published the review of OnePlus Nord on these pages just a few days ago, but apparently the time has already come to talk...
Read more
Community

How to know with your mobile if you can swim on the beach where you spend your summer

Brian Adam - 0
The Covid-19 has brought us new routines that just six months ago no one imagined that we would have the obligation to carry out:...
Read more
Tech News

Now you can unblock Facebook Messenger with your face

Brian Adam - 0
A new function has come to Facebook Messenger, the possibility of blocking with Face ID or Touch ID for greater security.   1. In Facebook Messenger,...
Read more
Google

Gmail has found the solution to avoid phishing attacks, do you know which one?

Brian Adam - 0
Phising is one of the main threats that always reaches us through email. Unless our SPAM filter is very effective, there are times when...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

From Carrick-on-Suir to Sam Bennett, the same town as Seán Kelly, the last Irishman to win the green jersey

Ireland's green jersey and Tour de France final won by Sam Bennett

Irish Sam Bennett has won the Tour de France green jersey.

The racer also won the final stage of the race on the Champs-Elysées.

Bennett is from Carrick-on-Suir, the same town as Seán Kelly, the last Irishman to win the green jersey.

“I have no word of mouth on how excited I am, Bennett said after the race.

“The green jersey and Champs-Élysées, the world rape championship. I never thought I would win this position and it’s really special that I managed to do it in my green jersey. ”

This is the first time since 1989 that an Irish cyclist has won one of the most important jerseys at one of the three biggest cycling races in the world.

Kelly won the Tour jersey for the fourth time in 1989.

Tadej Pogacar won the Tour de France this year, the first ever Slovenian to win the race. Pogacar will be 22 tomorrow and is the youngest person to win the race since 1904.

Related Articles

Google

Gmail has found the solution to avoid phishing attacks, do you know which one?

Brian Adam - 0
Phising is one of the main threats that always reaches us through email. Unless our SPAM filter is very effective, there are times when...
Read more
Facebook

Facebook also joins fashion and will remove “likes” from all its pages

Brian Adam - 0
We have commented on other occasions that technology companies increasingly seek to prevent users from getting hooked to the number of reactions generated by...
Read more
Android

Google wants to raise the hardware requirements to use Android, why?

Brian Adam - 0
Android has shown for years that it is a terribly versatile operating system, capable of adapting to the most diverse hardware combinations: From the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©