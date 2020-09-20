Ireland’s green jersey and Tour de France final won by Sam Bennett

From Carrick-on-Suir to Sam Bennett, the same town as Seán Kelly, the last Irishman to win the green jersey

Irish Sam Bennett has won the Tour de France green jersey.

The racer also won the final stage of the race on the Champs-Elysées.

Bennett is from Carrick-on-Suir, the same town as Seán Kelly, the last Irishman to win the green jersey.

“I have no word of mouth on how excited I am, Bennett said after the race.

“The green jersey and Champs-Élysées, the world rape championship. I never thought I would win this position and it’s really special that I managed to do it in my green jersey. ”

This is the first time since 1989 that an Irish cyclist has won one of the most important jerseys at one of the three biggest cycling races in the world.

Kelly won the Tour jersey for the fourth time in 1989.

Tadej Pogacar won the Tour de France this year, the first ever Slovenian to win the race. Pogacar will be 22 tomorrow and is the youngest person to win the race since 1904.