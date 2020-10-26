Ireland’s voice in American politics is not yet stifled

Ireland has always had a strong foothold in America and that is what gives us the power that scores of other small countries around the world do not have.

British Ambassador Christopher Meyer was educated the first year he was in Washington DC during St. Patrick’s Day. He was amazed that the people of Ireland had so much opportunity to connect with the President and the highest ranking people in the US capital. Washington and her descendants, Meyer says, took possession of Washington in mid – March. He did not know, he says, that there was any other country that received so much recognition in the White House.

He described that in his book DC Confidential, which covered his time as British Ambassador to Washington from 1997 to 2003. Meyer – now Sir Christopher Meyer – continues his writing on politics and international affairs in various newspapers to this day. But, the question could be asked: how did the Ambassador Britain to Washington unaware of the importance of the footprint left by the Irish people and their descendants on the United States of America?

Christopher Meyer ‘s education at Peterhouse at Cambridge University may not have covered that much.

Interestingly, Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate in the Presidential election, once again drew attention to the affairs of this country very recently. A trade settlement between the United States and Britain will not be under his rule, he says, if the British take any action that would weaken the Good Friday arrangements in Ireland.

He also said that “the path to citizenship would be paved” for the people of this country who do not have legal status in the States.

Donald Trump is not that loud but at the same time, the President ‘s representative in the northern affairs of this country, Congressman Mick Mulvaney, is heard and visible. Of course, it turns out that Irish names have been very widespread for four years in the Trump Government.

Ireland’s voice in America makes sense for Britain to keep a close eye on Washington DC politics for fear of back-and-forth pressure from Irish-American politicians. That’s a great backup. I do not seem to fully understand that of Ireland in America. Of course, we have a right to criticize the United States, but that criticism seems to be a kind of pastime – by certain classes.

The big, big picture is often unobtrusive. Consider the number and importance of American industry and business in this country

pharmaceutical and computer matters for the Irish economy in the current climate.

At this time of year, while Christopher Meyer is writing about international affairs, some of us tend to prepare the annual book of Iorras Aithneach, the Carna and Cill Chiaráin area, in west Connemara. I often remember, while I and the committee were doing that work, the situation of those who emigrated to America for a few hundred years. We tend to weave their stories into the book every year. Their path was difficult and lonely and disruptive. They did more than do their part on the other side of the Atlantic and helped their families back home. But unbeknownst to themselves, these immigrants were laying the foundation for the Irish power that stunned Christopher Meyer in Washington twenty years ago.

That is the power that was demonstrated again for several weeks when the Chairman of the House of Representatives and Irish-American politicians threatened Britain that no attack on any part of the Good Friday arrangements would be accepted. That is the power that led Joe Biden and Mick Mulvaney (on behalf of his leader, Donald Trump), to bring down Ireland and the Irish in the American Presidential campaign.

Long ago, the massive flight across the Atlantic began in the time of the Great Famine, although some had gone to America long before that. Nearly five million Irish people had been deported to America by the mid-1960s when the 1965 Immigration Act was enacted in the United States. (This Act gave the people of Asia and South America a major advantage in the immigration system in the States). There was only one country in the world that sent more immigrants than us to America and it was Germany. Britain had much the same number of migrants as Ireland but that number was to be shared between Wales, England and Scotland.

Between 1850 and 1860 most Irish went to America; they lived in poverty while fleeing the Famine and misery of this country.

Last year at a history conference in Carna I heard Professor Christine Kinealy, Director of the Institute of the Great Famine at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut, explain clearly that the English Government had devastated Ireland during the Great Famine. They allowed people to die while life was being sent out of the country.

If the British Government had handled that catastrophic event in Irish history more humanely and correctly, migration would not have been so bad. This country may have less power in Washington today.

In all likelihood, Britain itself – at Government and leadership level – has planted the seed of Ireland’s backbone in Washington today.