Irina Baeva was harshly criticized in the midst of the Gabriel Soto scandal: they recalled the controversy with Geraldine Bazán

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The surprising media scandal in which Gabriel Soto has been involved after the filtering and dissemination of a video where he appears without clothes and in compromising poses in what appears to be a video call, he has caused a commotion on social networks, as the soap opera actor had no such scandals in his history.

Although initially there were doubts about the authenticity of said material, It was the tattoos that can be seen in the video, which correspond to those of the actor, which “gave him away”: Irina Baeva’s boyfriend had no choice but to face the situation and show his face through a publication spread on his social networks where he asks that the harassment of his privacy be stopped after being violated.

Who also made their position known in this controversy is the couple of the actor of melodramas as My husband has more family, the actress Irina Baeva, who was approached by the media upon arrival at the Mexico City International Airport where He asked for respect for the situation, endorsed his support and full support for Soto and urged the public to handle the “sensitive” issue with care. that is up to your partner, and in which “two little girls” are involved.

But it was this request by the Russian actress that earned her the attack from netizens who they took up his words to “remind” him how controversial his courtship with Gabriel Soto has been, which from the beginning has been singled out for allegedly starting before the actor separated from the mother of his daughters.

“The girls, how little Skunk do you care about girls So why the bullying towards his mother posting Soto’s suitcase in your apartment when they were lovers, did you remember the girls? ”wrote user Gaviotha Azul.

“Now it turns out that Irina cares about girls? Hahaha, he didn’t care when he destroyed his family. I shouldn’t use them to advocate for Gabriel Soto, Irina has no moral right to talk about the girls when she messed with the man while she was married and also he tortured Geraldine by exhibiting that she slept with the man. Irina you are a cynic”Wrote user Mónica Corrales.

“Obviously it was their year, they don’t get tired of lying. When he was with Geraldine, he didn’t look so old, in that video he looks old ”,“ Nor does that woman have to say ‘think about the girls’, hypocrites, if the father doesn’t care about them, the less she worries slut”Are just some of the harsh comments that Internet users have made against Irina.

And it is that the actress’s relationship with Gabriel has been marked by controversy and It was Geraldine Bazán herself who, after staying in a low profile for many months, when the relationship between Gabriel and Irina was formalized revealed that she asked the actor for a divorce because he found that he had been unfaithful.

Bazán also assured that before separating, he noticed “something strange” between the Russian and her husband, and after confronting him on a couple of occasions, he confessed that “It’s a break, I see it from time to time”, with which he confirmed his suspicions and asked for a divorce.

|