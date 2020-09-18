Irish Language and Gaeltacht events taking place across the country for Culture Night 2020

Over 80 Irish language events have been registered for the Culture Night festival tonight and in the Gaeltacht more than a score of these events will take place

Culture Night 2020 will be holding Irish language events in Gaeltacht areas, cities and other places across the country tonight.

Most of this year’s events will be held online and people from all over the world are welcome to take part in the festival.

Ealaín na Gaeltachta and Oireachtas na Gaeilge have put together a program of Gaelic events for the Irish language and Gaeltacht community again this year, the sixteenth year of the one-night cultural festival.

Will many events in the Gaeltacht broadcast in the evening on the YouTube channel and on the Ealaín na Gaeltachta Facebook page.

People will also have the opportunity to take part in a number of Irish language events which will be held on site, including guided walks, art exhibitions and ‘Treasure Hunt in the Car’, an event for all the family run by Gweedore Community Library in Donegal Gaeltacht. The hunters will gather at the Tech in Áislann Ghaoth Dobhair at 4pm.

Major events taking place on site in the Gaeltacht include ‘Turas Chonamara’, a Galway 2020 commission which will take place at Fíbín’s headquarters in Baile na hAbhann in Cois Fharraige between 7-9pm tonight.

It will be a digital tour of Connemara and promises to give an insight into the rich folklore, music and language of the area.

As part of a series of ‘Tonn Fuaime’ events run by Corca Dhuibhne artists, two new murals relating to the sea and the Blaskets, created especially for Culture Night, will be on display on Lúca an Phúca and An Bhinn Bhán in the Strong.

Other events taking place online from Gaeltacht areas tomorrow include an outdoor concert which will be broadcast on the Áras Éanna Facebook page from Castlebrien from Inis Oírr at 9.30pm. Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, Emma Ní Fhíoruisce and other Gaeltacht singers will be performing as part of the online production of ‘Amhrán Dóchais’, which will be broadcast at 4-4.30pm by Ealaín na Gaeltachta.

A night of artillery will take place in the Old Barracks’ on Falcarragh in Donegal from 9-11pm as well as ‘Poetry Feast’ poetry and rhyme session, for young children run by Tuismitheoirí na Gaeltachta between 4-6pm. Both of these events will be broadcast on YouTube and the Ealaín na Gaeltachta Facebook page.

A number of Irish language short films will be shown online tomorrow, including a short film about the revival of the Irish language and the history of Conradh na Gaeilge, and a series of videos about Gaeltacht artists which will be broadcast by Molscéal, TG4.

Other Irish language events taking place online this year include a poetry night at the Cultúrlann in Belfast, ‘Poet, File, Poet‘, featuring three well – known poets, Peter McKee, Ciara. and Ifor ap Glyn, from Scotland, Ireland and Wales.

Cumann Mhic Reachtain will be hosting a concert, ‘Two Pipers, Two Storytellers‘le Cormac ‘Buzz’ Ó Briain and Aodán ‘Jaff’ Mac Séafraidh from 4-6pm on the Zoom platform (meeting number 82249147836) and there will be a night of storytelling ‘Speak to Seanchaí‘which is being broadcast from Dungarvan.

The Gaeltacht Ambassador for this year’s Culture Night, the well-known singer from Connemara Pól Ó Ceannabháin, will be singing at the virtual ‘Family’ night, which will be broadcast on Ealaín na Gaeltachta’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The ‘Family’ event will be a celebration of sean-nós, great local songs and the music of the Canavan family themselves.

Speaking about Culture Night 2020, Pól Ó Ceannabháin said that the event is a “great opportunity” to promote the Irish language and the sean-nós.

“This is a great opportunity to put the sean-nós on the stage so that people can hear the living Irish language in the songs. The Irish language is always under pressure. In my eyes it’s like a cute boat, full of wealth, full of history, full of heart, ”he said.

As TG4 celebrates Culture Night, there will be a new documentary Asylum broadcast at 8pm. The program, produced by the production company Aniar, is a production of the work of Gaeltacht artists and musicians. Participants include artists Cathal Mac Fhionnghaile and Áine Ní Chíobháin, dancer Siobhán Ní Dhuinnín and accordionist Johnny Óg Connolly.

