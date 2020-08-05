Latest news

Irish language television series sold to a streaming service in Europe

By Brian Adam
Corp + Anam, produced by Magamedia for TG4, is now available on ‘SOONER’, a video streaming service in Germany, Switzerland and Austria

Irish language television series sold to a streaming service in Europe

An Irish language drama series has been sold with an online streaming service.

Yes Corp + Anam, produced by Magamedia for TG4, is now available on ‘SOONER’, a video streaming service, such as Netflix, available in Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

The chord drama was highly praised when the first season aired in 2011 and the second in 2014. It won Corp + Anam IFTA awards and received critical acclaim.

The main characters in the series were Diarmuid de Faoite (Cathal Mac Iarnáin) and Maria Doyle Kennedy (Mairéad Mhic Iarnáin) who told the story of a journalist who was trying to expose a criminal conspiracy.

Paddy Hayes, chief executive of Magamedia, said he was delighted the series was to reach a wider audience.

‘SOONER’ was launched last month and is currently available in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg. The service is due to be launched in France later this year.

