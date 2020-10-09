Irish ‘Operation Fanacht’ in full swing with the language bill debated in the Dáil

22 TDs took part in a debate on the language bill in the Dáil, but none from Fine Gael

The opposition called the long-awaited Irish language legislation ‘Operation Fanacht’, but the language bill took another step in its journey in the Dáil yesterday evening.

After a debate that lasted over three hours and was attended by TDs from all but Fine Gael, it was agreed that the bill be taken to the next stage, committee stage.

Twenty-two TDs took part in the debate, which “delighted” one of them, former Gaeltacht minister Éamon Ó Cuív, although he noted that no Fine Gael people were present.

The Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands will now scrutinize the legislation and the opposition intends to propose a number of amendments to it.

The Minister for Tourism, Arts, Culture, Gaeltacht, Media and Sport, Catherine Martin, opened the Dáil debate.

She said the Government had recognized the weaknesses of the bill but that its proposed amendments would strengthen it. The Irish language must have the “official support” of the state if it is to be protected and promoted, she said.

She and the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers, claimed that the bill would improve the services available through Irish.

Opposition TDs welcomed the government’s reforms, in particular the proposal to add a deadline – 31 December 2030 – to the bill’s target of 20% of new public service recruits speaking Irish and the proposal to strengthen existing power. by An Coimisinéir Teanga to monitor acts other than the language act.

But all TDs referred to what they felt were still on the bill, and to the amendments they felt were needed at the next stage of the bill.

“A good start is half the work,” was the judgment of one of the government’s TDs, Marc Casey, Green Party and almost everyone else spoke.

Seven Sinn Féin TDs spoke and the party ‘s Irish language spokesperson, Aengus Ó Snodaigh, called’ Operation Fanacht ‘the long story of the legislation which began at the November 2011.

Ó Snodaigh said he was expecting that the bill will help to “end the period of frustration” in the case of the Irish language.

He said he was pleased that the Government intends to address “some of the problems” with the bill and hopes that the amendments he and others will make will be welcomed at the first instance. another step of the bill.

Sinn Féin’s Mairéad Farrell called the draft legislation a “deficient bill” with a “lack of vision”, although she welcomed some of the government’s reforms.

Mairéad Farrell said it was a major shortcoming that the bill did not state who had the “statutory duty” in relation to its objectives.

As with many other TDs, she said that it was also a matter of “concern” that there was no direct provision in the government’s reforms which would require the state to serve the people of the Gaeltacht in their own language.

The TD for Galway West said she did not understand “virtually” why the Government was proposing that the Minister be empowered to postpone the recruitment target in 2028. That suggestion must be scrapped, said Margaret Farrell.

Social Democrat MP Gary Gannon was on one of the TDs who suggested that. should be given powers to screen new bills and government policies.

Bríd Smith, Strength Together – Community Not Profit, recommended that progress on the objectives of the Bill be reviewed every two years and that an independent monitoring group undertake this work.

Smith said, as some other TDs had said, that the forthcoming Advisory Committee to be set up under the bill had a “major flaw” because there is no obligation to have a Gaeltacht representative.

Unity leader Peter Tobin welcomed the government’s reforms but said there were still weaknesses in the bill. He said that a firm deadline is needed as to when all services will be available in Irish for the Gaeltacht community.

Independent TD Marian Harkin said that all services should be available in Irish to the people of the Gaeltacht by 2030 and that the bill needs to be amended accordingly.

She recommended that the progress of the recruitment plan be reviewed annually in the bill and that the part of the bill relating to the long extension and the name and addresses of persons be strengthened.

Independent Donegal TD Thomas Pringle said the new bill was “not enough” to tackle the problems.

Pringle said, a strong statement must be included in the bill which recognizes that there is a language crisis in the Gaeltacht, such as the statement on the climate crisis in the new climate legislation.

Former Gaeltacht minister Éamon Ó Cuív, who introduced the Official Languages ​​Act 2003, said that legislation had not “failed” but had not been implemented. This was because no government “for the past nine years” had any interest in the Irish language.

He said that the issue of advertising in the legislation needs to be addressed to ensure that public bodies are obliged to advertise in Irish, and to do so in the Irish language media.

The Fianna Fáil TD also says that the Gaeltacht is being “destroyed” by county councils across the country and that the language needs to be better protected in the planning system.

Ó Cuív said that he hoped that the new government would see “one more new growth” in the number of Irish speakers inside and outside the Gaeltacht.

He congratulated the new ministers, Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers. “It is good that there is a senior minister again who speaks Irish and has an interest in the Irish language,” said the former minister.