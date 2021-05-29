Irish pubs update: Earlier indoor dining reopen date and removal of time limit plead publicans

Government need to revise two rules surrounding the reopening of indoor pub dining according to the Vintners Federation of Ireland.

Pub representatives VFI are demanding that cabinet remove the time limit on pubs and restaurants serving customers indoors.

Drink and grub will be allowed inside from July 5 but people are only allowed wait for 105 minutes inside if they are in a space where customers are less than two metres apart.

But publicans and restaurant owners able to serve with a two metre distance inside or serving outside will not have a countdown clock on their tables.

VFI has also asked for the Government to bring forward indoor dining in pubs four days earlier to June 1.

VFI Chief Executive Padraig Cribben said despite the announcement being hugely significant, some aspects need to be rechecked.

He said: “This announcement is hugely significant as it provides certainty to our members and the 50,000 staff employed in the trade about when they can reopen indoors.

“There are only nine weekends in that short season so to remove one of those crucial weekends by reopening on a Monday is a blow.

“The Government can avoid it by simply moving the date forward by four days to 1st July. It would be a small concession with a big impact.”

He added: “We expect the Government will revise the 105-minute time limit for indoors. As the vast majority of the population will be vaccinated by early July the rule will no longer be required.”