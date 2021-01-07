Irish required for one in 500 jobs in the civil service in the last three years – new figures

- Advertisement -

Recruiting people with fluent Irish is a ‘challenge’, says the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform

Only one in every 500 vacancies in the civil service has been filled with an Irish language requirement in the last three years according to an analysis carried out by Tuairisc.ie on new figures.

According to the new information, which was provided to two Oireachtas committees, the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform indicated that between 1 January 2018 and 30 September 2020, 8,324 people were recruited from general civil service competitions.

Of these, 16 were vacancies with stated ability in Irish, or 0.2% of the vacancies filled in the civil service in three years.

The Department indicated that during 2019 all 16 vacancies for which an Irish speaker was required were filled during 2019. 15 of the 16 Irish language vacancies were for clerical officers – the most junior grade in the civil service. The other was appointed as an Executive Officer.

No appointments were made to a post with an Irish language requirement in 2018. This was indicated by the Department as a correction of previously inaccurate information. It was previously stated that five were appointed to Irish language posts in 2018.

Neither was anyone appointed to a post with an Irish language requirement from the beginning of 2020 until the end of September, the period covered by the Department’s figures.

However, it was noted that four Irish language vacancies, at Executive Officer grade, have since been filled in October this year.

Of the 3,341 new recruits to the civil service in 2017, 31 were recruited to posts with an Irish language requirement and two – thirds of these were appointed to the lowest grade, as Clerical Officers, 20 out of 31.

The figures were provided by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform in a report submitted to the Committee of Public Accounts. The report was made available at the request of Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy. He said that it appeared from the information received by the Committee that the situation was “worse” than had been previously indicated. He recommended that information about the Irish language appointments be forwarded to Coiste na Gaeilge, the Gaeltacht and the Irish Speaking Community.

The Department of Public Expenditure and Reform stated in its report that the recruitment of fluent Irish speakers posed a “challenge” due to the low number of job applicants. It was stated that only 250 people applied for the last open competition for clerical officers who spoke Irish, although over 15,000 people competed in the competition which did not state a language requirement.

Outside of the general competitions for the civil service, the Department indicated that in the last four years 33 people have been appointed as ‘specialists’ in posts with an Irish language requirement in the civil service. These appointments included school inspectors, a translator and a parliamentary reporter. It was not indicated how many specialists were appointed to positions that did not involve Irish language ability in the same period.

General competitions for jobs le Irish language requirement

Grade 2017 2018 2019 2020 Total Clerical Officer 20 0 15 0 35 Executive Officer 4 0 1 0 5 Administrative Officer 4 0 0 0 4 Higher Executive Officer 1 0 0 0 1 Assistant Principal 2 0 0 0 2 TOTAL 31 0 16 0 47

Recruitment from General Competitions for positions by Irish language requirement

Grade 2017 2018 2019 2020 Total Clerical Officer 1,807 1,728 2,286 757 6,578 Executive Officer 726 769 906 372 2,773 Administrative Officer 182 94 181 116 573 Higher Executive Officer 381 292 205 47 925 Assistant Principal 245 253 255 63 816 TOTAL 3,341 3,136 3,833 1,355 11,665

The Oireachtas Irish and Gaeltacht Committee intends to hold a meeting on these figures this year.

The Chair of the Committee, Sinn Féin’s Irish language spokesperson, Aengus Ó Snodaigh, said the figures were “frightening”.