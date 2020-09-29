Latest news

Irish speakers among the members of the Commission on the Future of the Media

By Brian Adam
The new Commission was set up to set the course for public service broadcasting and other media in the coming years

A number of fluent Irish speakers are among the members of the Media Futures Commission to whom the Government agreed the terms of reference today.

The new Commission is being set up to set the course for public service broadcasting and independent media in the coming years.

Announcing the members of the Commission, Taoiseach Micheál Martin referred specifically to the Irish language.

“We need to sustainably support our public service broadcasters so that we have a platform for our future culture, language and sport,” said the Taoiseach.

The Chairman of the Commission, Professor Brian Mac Craith, former President of Dublin City University, is a fluent Irish speaker. McGrath was previously appointed chairman. Among the members announced

Today, BBC Radio Ulster broadcaster Lynette Fay is a fluent Irish speaker from Dungannon in Tyrone.

Other members of the Commission include Nuala O’Connor, filmmaker and one of the founders of the South Wind Blows production company, which has long lived in Baile an tSléibhe in Ceann Trá in the Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht.

The other members nominated are Alan Rusbridger, former editor of the newspaper Guardian, Mark Little former journalist and social media entrepreneur Dr Finola Doyle-O’Neill, UCC historian Sinéad Burke, writer, influencer and activist Gillian Doyle, Glasgow University Professor and Stephen McNamara , IRFU Director of Communications.

It is intended to announce two more members when their availability is confirmed.

Media Minister Catherine Martin said she looked forward to receiving recommendations from the new Commission on how independent journalism can be nurtured and protected in the future.

