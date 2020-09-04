Irish Writers’ Union draws attention to the plight of protesters in Belarus

Latest news

By Brian Adam
Protests are currently underway in Belarus as people oppose the outcome of last month’s presidential election held in the country.

The Irish Writers’ Union is one of the organizations drawing attention to the plight of protesters in Belarus.

Celia de Fréine, chair of the Union, was one of the group who wrote a letter published in the Irish Independent expressing their concern about the current treatment of demonstrators in that country.

The letter, which is also signed by the Irish KIC and the Irish Writers’ Union, said that the use of violence to suppress demonstrations is a matter of great concern.

The letter called for the withdrawal of accusations leveled against some of the protesters – including Nobel Prize-winning writer Vevelan Alexievich, and Pavel Latushko, director of the National Theater of Belarus.

The writers of the letter praise the protesters’ efforts to protest peacefully and support the freedom of the people to take part in the demonstrations.

The results announced in the presidential election in the country last month prompted the ongoing protests in Belarus.

President Alexander Lukashenko, who has spent 26 years as president, announced that he had received 80% of the vote in the election but that result was not accepted and hundreds of thousands of people were encouraged to take to the streets to protest.

It is estimated that more than 7,000 people have been arrested by the authorities as a result of the protest and hundreds more have been injured.

