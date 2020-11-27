Is Apple as eco-friendly as it claims? (Opinion).

The UK government’s Environmental Audit committee has stated in a report that Apple’s green strategy is not entirely effective. It may carry out many acts in favor of the care of the planet, however, it causes electronic waste to be generated in an unjustified way. Is it so environmentally friendly then?

Apple is a company that is not only dedicated to designing and manufacturing technological devices that are considered by many to be the best. It is a company that respects the privacy of the user at all costs and the environment. He firmly believes in respect for nature and many acts that he performs each year demonstrate this. However, not everyone may see them the same way.

The UK Government Environmental Audit Committee states in a report that Apple-made devices are impossible to repair and are made that way on purpose. In this way, it forces the user to have to buy a new device when the old one breaks down. The problem arises with the destination that runs that faulty device.

Apple has many alternatives for that outdated or non-working device. I’m sick of seeing how the system is advertised everywhere. Apple Trade In For which, the company buys you the used device and if it has no value, it recycles it for you. But This is not the case ruled by the Committee.

It is true that Apple has mechanisms to be greener. Its campus is a sample of it. The clean technology that oozes is not available to many companies. Companies that outsource to recycle devices can claim Apple’s care for the environment is exquisite. However, it is also the cause of having to recycle so much material because she generates it herself.

The committee states that by making the devices non-repairable, this generates more waste than normal. In your report It is mentioned for example:

Apple and other companies glue and solder internal components, making any repair nearly impossible. Consumers have no control over the products they own. They cannot remove components to repair themselves and cannot access manuals on how to fix problems.

Apple did not cooperate with the Committee’s investigation, but it did I have answered through a spokesperson for the company:

The Environmental Audit Committee’s report does not reflect any of Apple’s efforts to conserve resources and protect the planet we all share. There are more options for customers to trade, recycle, and get quality, safe repairs than ever before. Our latest line of Apple Watch, iPad and iPhone uses recycled material in key components.

The problem is not only the planet. There is another adjacent problem.

The spokesperson ‘s response does not delve into the problem reported by the Committee. It is none other than the inability to access Apple terminal repairs and the impossibility of access to external repairs by those who do not obtain the seal of conformity of the Californian company.