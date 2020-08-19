MobileAndroidTech News

Is Huawei Mate 40 really like this? Several interesting images leaked

By Brian Adam
We have now entered the second half of 2020 and the time has come to talk about the next arrivals regarding the Huawei Mate range. In fact, generally, the new models in this series are presented in September / October. This means that relatively little is missing and indeed some leaked Huawei Mate 40 images.

In particular, according to what reported by PhoneArena, the Chinese company would have decided to focus once again on the photographic sector, placing on the back a quadruple circular camera, which also seems to have a periscopic lens (in the Pro model, the smartphone in white colour) or a ToF sensor (in the “basic variant”, in black colour). There also seems to be a dual-LED flash and the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor is also likely. A Kirin 1020 processor with a 10 nm production process should appear under the body.

Previously, however, at least from what can be seen from the images, Huawei seems to want to opt for a display with curved edges on the sides, at least in the Pro model, and a double hole for the front camera. Huawei Mate 40 is expected to have a 6.4-inch screen, while the Pro model could reach 6.7 inches. The refresh rate should be 90 Hz. Probably there may be the possibility of taking wide-angle selfies. The dimensions of Mate 40 could be equal to 158.6 x 72.5 x 8.9 mm, while those of the more expensive variant would seem to be 162.8 x 75.5 x 9 mm.

For the rest, in all probability, the Mate 40 range will be based on HMS (Huawei Mobile Services).

