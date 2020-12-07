Is Intel in a tailspin? We tell you the reasons

Intel Corporation could go from becoming one of the world’s largest integrated circuit manufacturers to lagging behind in the boom in processor technology growth. But what are the reasons? This is probably the question you are asking yourself.

As is well known, Intel bases the development of its processors on the x86 architecture. Platform used in the most frequent computers on the market. It is even the main supplier of Microsoft, a company known as Wintel.

As time goes by, technology advances, companies work on innovative products to keep up with this growth. However, Intel is having problems, its technologies are out of date. Your reputation as one of the greats is taking a nosedive, why?

Delay in the 7nm chip manufacturing process

Months ago, Intel surprised with the news that it would not release the seven-nanometer processor that had a release date for this year. The American company had revealed that the 7nm processor would have a delay of six to twelve months in its manufacturing process. Chip that is already used by the competition, specifically by TSMC.

It has even been commented that the seven-nanometer processor will not be ready for either 2021 or 2022. It is clear that when Intel releases this next generation of processors, its competition will have taken advantage.

Apple launches the M1 chip

Apple recently introduced us to its new silicon chip. A device that came to end its partnership with Intel.

Until now, Mac computers with Intel architecture are still being sold. However, the transition is expected to be complete by 2022. While Apple does not have as much market share as Wintel, it could become a major threat to this partnership.

The Cupertino company seeks more than independence in processors, it tries to expand its share in the computer market. At the moment it has everything to do it, after all its new M1 equipment greatly outperforms the previous generation. He’s even working on a new M series designed for iMac computers and workstations.

Intel lost opportunity in the mobile market

This third point goes back years. In 2016, Intel missed a golden opportunity, to enter the mobile market.

The processor manufacturer tried to test the mobile market with the Xolo 900, powered by the Medfield SoC. This mobile was not equaled with the “most powerful of the moment” phones. However, it could have been the beginning of future great smartphones. Such that Intel could not see.

In fact, the company invested 10 billion dollars in processor technologies for phones and tablets, but was little what he offered. What happened? It is the great question that he left us.

Looking ahead, everything indicates that Intel is focusing on developing technologies related to fifth-generation networks. Even though it has 28 nanometer “3G and 4G modems” on the market, larger chips than Qualcomm offers (14 nm) for similar equipment. Another point against.

As you can see, Intel looks out of date compared to the competition, everything indicates that it is in free fall. Could it be that, is it lost in the technological abyss or will it see light at the end of the tunnel?

.