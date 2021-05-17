Is it a car, is it a bicycle? No, it’s DryCycle, the latest electric city craze

Surely, of all the electrical devices that we have seen on this website over the last two years, this is the most original and strange project of all that we have brought. Not because of its electric condition, but because it is a vehicle that looks like a car that actually hides a bicycle with which we can exercise every day.

Its name is DryCycle and, although it has a small electrical aid to give us a hand in the hardest moments of the route, the fundamental axis is based on pedaling that we will be able to carry out inside a cabin Accessible as if it were an F-14 Tomcat fighter jet: just press a button and the cockpit glass (plastic in this case) will lift automatically.

Rugged and shockproof

A vehicle that, without a doubt, arouses certain misgivings in those users who think that it is not safe to venture between cars and trucks as if we were one more, but from the company they show all kinds of impact tests that this DryCycle has passed, and that they come to confirm that its aluminum structure is able to withstand practically what we throw at it. Not surprisingly, its skeleton is a structure that surrounds the user from all sides and reinforced with huge welds, which in case of impact allows it to absorb the force of the blow and resist extraordinary forces.

The outer body of the DryCycle is made of a layer of ABS plastic and to move on the roads, we will have a Shimano E8000 engine, gear change (up to 11, including forward, neutral and reverse), on-board computer and two 504 wh batteries. that allow this vehicle to have a range of about 80 kilometers. Which is not bad at all to come and go to work every day in a vicious and healthy way.

Inside it has a small control panel, where we can turn on and off the front and rear lights, check the speed at which we move, the battery charge and the estimated remaining autonomy as well as the indicator of the gear that we are carrying. , in case we want to receive more or less help when pedaling because, despite its appearance, you will not rest for a minute when you ride this DryCycle. Interested? No confirmed release date, for now you can reserve it by paying 500 pounds.