Is it a shoe, a graphics card? No it’s a computer

Those who like to have a good PC will know of the many alternatives they have to customize all its components. Especially within the gaming environment, where users spend thousands of euros to get the most powerful machine possible and the most outlandish decoration. Now, I’m sure that despite everything you’ve seen in the design of computer cases and towers, you’ve never seen anything like this shoe, right?

This ingenuity that has appeared on social networks by the hand of Artifact Studios (RTKFT) is nothing other than the latest cry in PC innovation for gamers, a concept that skips everything we’ve seen in recent years and that is full of references and nods to one of the most sought after components in recent times within the world of gamers. We are talking about that graphics card put on sale by Nvidia that is impossible to find and that goes by the name of Geforce RTX 3080.

At the moment it is a prototype

These shoes adopt in the part of the sole the distinctive design elements (heatsink and module) of one of the most powerful graphics cards that we can currently find on the market and that have become a real luxury to acquire, as it is a product what Not only does it serve to play with the highest possible quality, but it is coveted by farms cryptocurrency mining companies, which take advantage of its extraordinary processing capacity to obtain profits much faster.

We’re super excited to announce a partnership with @NZXT, empowering RTFKT and our creators community to create the future of fashion and collectibles, powering our vision, community and crazy ideas with their awesome builds and love of gaming. pic.twitter.com/Sl2MRn7wv7

– Artifact Studios (@RTFKTstudios) January 20, 2021

This model that you see in the video that you have just above, offers a simple look at the idea that both RTKFT and NZXT when it comes to making an extraordinarily original computer case. Unfortunately, They have not released the hardware specifications of this PC Nor how are they going to get an RTX 3080 (which costs about 2,000 euros) to operate in such a small space while keeping its cooling rates controlled.

From Artifact Studios they have stated that “We are very excited to announce a partnership with NZXT, empowering RTFKT and our community of creators to create the future of fashion and collectibles, driving our vision, community and crazy ideas with their incredible constructions and love for games. “So now you know, if you want to make your next gaming PC go unnoticed, do not hesitate to resort to this shoe that promises, at least, extraordinary graphic performance thanks to that RTX 3080 that claims have installed inside.

