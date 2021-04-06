Is it too late to invest in cryptocurrencies? [Vídeo]

- Advertisement -

One of the most widespread concerns when investing in cryptocurrencies is the idea that it is too late. The meteoric rise of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies makes more than one think that the boom crypto has already passed and what no longer worth investing, but … is this true? This is what we are going to try to answer in today’s video.

There is a repeating pattern with most successful cryptocurrencies: during their launch they have a ridiculous value that is multiplied by a hundred or myl during the following months and years. This has given rise to the stories that have made crypto popular; stories in which some lucky people invested a few euros and are now millionaires.

Not in vain, Bitcoin was $ 0.0008 in July 2010 and just two weeks ago it topped $ 60,000 for the first time. This means that if a person had invested the money that a coffee costs in Bitcoin during its beginnings, today they would be a millionaire.

To take another example, when Ethereum started selling in 2015, the price was roughly one dollar. A few days ago, however, it reached its all-time high of $ 2,146. Again, a minimal investment in 2015 would be enough to make someone immensely rich.

With current prices, it is evident that it is very difficult for this situation to happen again (at least with Bitcoin), which inevitably leads to think that this train has already passed. But this reasoning has several errors. First of all, there are hundreds of cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, so the possibility of investing in a cryptocurrency that has not yet seen a huge rise still exists.

Second, $ 60,000 is an intimidating figure, but nothing seems to indicate that this is going to be the maximum for Bitcoin. Who knows what price it will be in five years? Perhaps there is still room for the value to multiply by ten or by one hundred.

In any case, the cryptocurrency market has not given a single sign of being exhausted. On the contrary, more and more organizations, both public and private, are openly investing in blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, making these no longer a marginal part of the Internet.

In addition, it should not be forgotten that since the appearance of cryptocurrencies, the trend has always been one of growth. And since its emergence at the beginning of the last decade, there has not been a day when the question “is it too late to invest?” has had an affirmative answer.

