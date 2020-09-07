Tech News

Is math "real" or is it something man-made?

By Brian Adam
Is mathematics 'real' or is it something invented by man?
Is Math "real" Or Is It Something Man Made?

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Is mathematics 'real' or is it something invented by man?

Philosophers and mathematicians have been discussing it for centuries. Some believe that math is universal; others see it as real only as anything else humans have invented. Let’s try to do some clarity.

From one perspective, mathematics is a universal language used to describe the world around us. Two bananas plus three bananas remain five bananas everywhere, regardless of point of view. Mathematics is also a language used by humans, so it is not independent of culture.

In fact, history shows us that different cultures had their own understanding of mathematics which today, unfortunately, has been lost. However, there is an ancient culture that left behind an absolute abundance of texts: the Babylonians. Buried in the deserts of modern day Iraq, the clay tablets of ancient Babylon have survived intact for some 4,000 years.

The latter are translated slowly and what we have learned so far is that these ancient people knew how to solve sophisticated problems with numbers. Their arithmetic was different from ours. They didn’t use zero or negative numbers and in this way they even mapped the movement of the planets, with a different method than ours.

The Babylonian perspective, in fact, omits algebraic variables, theorems, axioms and proofs, which were developed in ancient Greece 1,000 years later. The Babylonians knew that the numbers 3, 4 and 5 correspond to the lengths of the sides and the diagonal of a rectangle, also knowing that these numbers satisfied the fundamental relationship 3² + 4² = 5² which ensures that the sides are perpendicular. All this without modern algebraic concepts.

We have evidence dating back to the times of ancient India and Rome which shows the 3-4-5 sizes were used as a simple but effective way to create right angles in the construction of religious altars and surveys. Ancient Hindu religious texts also give instructions for making a rectangular altar using the 3-4-5 configuration with sides of length 3 and 4 and diagonal length of 5. These measurements ensure that the altar has right angles in each corner.

An answer to the question of whether mathematics is real or not is not there yet. In the 19th century, the German mathematician Leopold Kronecker said “God created the whole numbers, everything else is the work of man“.

