Is physical force a way to respond to cybercrime?

In recent years, the impact of cyber attacks on our lives has intensified. They have even had an impact on our health. Faced with this situation, we wonder if physical strength should be a viable form of respond to cybercrimeWould it be ethical to use violence in these cases?

Without a doubt, it is a difficult question to answer, since what is behind a cyber attack must be thoroughly evaluated, we are talking about the true intentions of the people or organizations behind the fact.

In general, hackers use their knowledge in the area of ​​cybersecurity to profit from vulnerabilities in the computer systems of certain people or organizations. These can be independent or hired by certain states, as a form of espionage or to steal valuable information that in political terms is decisive.

But what happens when a cyberattack kills a person?

At TekCrispy, we reported months ago that a woman died in a hospital in Germany because the health center’s computer system was under a cyber attack. This situation caused delay in care and consequently the death of the person.

Even a recent report revealed that organizations critical to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic have been the focus of cybercrime attack. This situation is alarming, because it affects millions of people around the world. We are talking about a very delicate subject: our health. So, should physical force be used to stop these criminal acts?

For some, it can be drastic and unethical, since they would be using physical weapons against people who do not use the same method of attack. A situation that could well be classified as a violation of human rights. If so, what is the most viable way to deal with cybercrime?

“National Cyber ​​Force”

The UK’s 2021 Strategic Defense Review announced the creation of an organization called the ‘National Cyber ​​Force’. It aims to “develop effective offensive responses to such cyberattacks, which could even include responding to them with nuclear weapons.”

While the approach sounds quite drastic, it is presented as a way to combat these attacks. In general, they are not merely violent, but in some they focus on generating chaos and therefore violence.

In this case, caution is the call to the National Cybernetic Force, since the issue is very sensitive to deal with.

