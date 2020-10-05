Is Tesla thinking of using the internal cameras to monitor how we drive?

Jaron Lanier, one of the so-called gurus of Silicon Valley who is credited with being “the father of virtual reality,” said some time ago that our data being the product is a myth. Companies do not want so much to know who we are or how old we are, but have a way of guessing, or forcing, that “gradual, slight, and imperceptible change in our behavior.”

That comes to mean that if they are able to know us in an exact and precise way, so they can send us their advertising messages to convince ourselves that what they sell us we want and need. And there is no better way to do their work than to participate in social networks or have a device that is capable of monitoring us for as long as possible.

The inner chamber, a mine of data

And now it has just been known, through the mouth of a user who has dived into the code that governs the operation of the internal camera that Tesla vehicles mount in the rearview mirror, that perhaps Elon Musk’s could have concerns similar to those revealed by Jaron Lanier, thanks to a software that can reveal our way of driving, with the consequences that something like this can bring us.

In case you were wondering what does the selfie camera in model 3 currently try to detect: BLINDEDDARKEYES_CLOSEDEYES_DOWNEYES_NOMINALEYES_UPHEAD_DOWNHEAD_TRUNCLOOKING_LEFTLOOKING_RIGHTPHONE_USESUNEYASSES_OWNEYES_LIKELY_NOMESINALSUNIKES_LIKELY_NOMESINALSUNIKES_LIKELY_NOMESINALSUNIKES_LIKELY_NOMESINALSUNIKES_LIKELY_NOMESINALS_UNIKELY_

– green (@greentheonly) October 4, 2020

Anyway, Tesla has never hidden that that camera was looking directly at us, and to the rest of the passengers who go inside, since its installation was always justified as a way to monitor what will happen in the coming years around the Australian’s idea of ​​turning his EVs into robotaxis, who will come and go picking up passengers autonomously.

The problem is that, if in a robotaxi it could make some sense, for safety, surely for a particular use not so much. And it is that according user Green, specialized in diving for these source codes of the software of Tesla cars, has revealed that “andIn case you’re wondering what the selfie camera is currently trying to detect on the Model 3“Attaches a list of all the movements that it is capable of analyzing and that the company could be compiling.

Obviously, this discovery is not proof of anything, even that Tesla is conducting unauthorized surveillance of your customers, but the software itself clearly prepares itself to know what we do when we get behind the wheel. Either to adapt the security systems of the vehicle to these forms of driving, or because that information has some value to know what Lanier said about knowing the “gradual, slight and imperceptible change in our behavior“What do you think?

>