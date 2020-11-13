Is the ‘dashcam’ you carry in the car legal? Well the thing is not clear

In recent years, gadgets known as dashcams and that are installed both on the front and on the back of our cars with the aim of recording all our activity while we circulate through streets and highways. Something that we might think does not affect anyone and that is perfectly legal but that has a legislative vacuum that is being filled by sentences and sanctioning files imposed by some public agencies, such as the AEPD.

The point is that strictly looking at the law, there is no article that indicates that they cannot be installed although another very different thing is the use that we are going to make of all that material that we store. If you are one of those who have one of these cameras installed in your car, you should know that any photograph or video that you capture from the public road cannot be distributed in any way and can only be used privately, in application of the rules established through the famous data protection law (Organic Law 3/2018, of December 5, Protection of Personal Data and guarantee of digital rights).

Unsplash

Another very different thing is that We use that same dashcam to monitor the interior of the car, in which case we could do it without any problem since its area of ​​influence would only affect our private sphere and not the public, where it is not possible to obtain images that suppose a clear and unequivocal identification of third parties without their express consent. There is an exception to the latter case and it is, of course, that these people are trying to violate our property by forcibly accessing the vehicle and that interior camera records them.

Why are there doubts about its legality?

As reported today by El País, a recent resolution of the Spanish Agency for Data Protection (AEPD) has fined the owner of a car 1,500 euros for installing in the rear tray of his vehicle a Xiaomi My Home Security that looked outward, that is, toward the public highway. A couple of civil guards detected it by chance while the owner was trying to park, so they opened proceedings that have now resulted in a sanctioning file.

With this decision of the AEPD It is clear that there is still much to legislate and that, without a doubt, dashcams that record traffic do not have all the blessings legal enough to carry them currently installed without expecting consequences in the event that the Civil Guard, for example, discovers that we have one. So what are you going to do with that dashcam you already have in your car?

