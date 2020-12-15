Is the future of the industry self-consumption?

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

More and more companies are installing photovoltaic panels that allow them to obtain clean, renewable and cheap energy.

Opting for self-consumption is a profitable investment that benefits not only the company’s economy but also the environment.

Renewable energy sources such as wind or photovoltaic energy are an alternative that has come to stay. The urgency of curbing climate change and the undoubted savings involved in using this type of energy have caused them to be increasingly popular both in individuals and in companies.

In recent years, much progress has been made in the methods of obtaining these resources and in the elements that allow us to benefit from them, such as photovoltaic panels that abound on the roofs of more and more homes.

Much has been said about the advantages of photovoltaic panels for self-consumption with regard to individuals. Savings with respect to electricity bills, benefits for the environment …

However, these types of resources are not limited to households, but can be just as beneficial in small, medium and large companies.

Industrial photovoltaic self-consumption consists of installing solar panels in companies in any sector: agriculture, food, textiles, etc. The objective is to be self-sufficient, thus ceasing to depend on other companies or companies that often send high bills, especially when we talk about large industries or factories.

And if the roof of a house already offers enough space to install some solar panels, let’s imagine all those that fit in a large industrial warehouse.

Another advantage is that we will be producing clean energy, better for the environment and therefore for our own health, not just that of the planet. On the other hand, in addition to saving, we can directly generate benefits. This is possible thanks to income from compensation or sale of solar energy.

This allows you to make the most of the investment, which, although it may seem high at first, is recovered in a short time. These energy surpluses can occur, for example, on holidays or weekends, when the activity of the company is slower. In that case, the company, if it meets the requirements, can be financially compensated for the energy that it has not used.

Thus, opting for a self-consumption photovoltaic system has multiple advantages for companies, whatever their size. First of all, the economic benefits are clear: it allows you to save on bills considerably, and there is also the option of selling the excess energy or receiving compensation for it.

On the other hand, we will be helping to curb climate change and pollution, since solar energy is renewable and clean. Therefore, installing photovoltaic panels is a profitable investment whose benefits will not take long to be noticed. It is no coincidence that more and more companies from all sectors are opting for this option, which is undoubtedly the future of the industry.

.