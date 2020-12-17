Tech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsung

Is the Galaxy Note series going away? Samsung responds

By Abraham
Is the Galaxy Note series going away? Samsung responds

Samsung will launch the new Galaxy S21 series next month and we have known for some time that the company plans to add S Pen support to at least the larger S21 Ultra model. Yesterday, TM Roh, president of Samsung’s mobile business revealed that “the experience of the Galaxy Note could be applied to more products”, and that has been interpreted by many as the end of the Galaxy Note series. However, a report from South Korea refutes these rumors as, apparently, the company has confirmed to a Korean media the launch of a new Galaxy Note for next year. It remains to be seen if the Galaxy Note family will change its approach, now that the S Pen will no longer be an exclusive aspect of this series.

