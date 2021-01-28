Is the LG Tone Free worth it? Here we leave you an analysis of the headphones

- Advertisement -

The headphones LG Tone Free They have a case that is pleasant to the touch and the lid comes with a magnetic closure. Recall that this gadget uses UVnano technology, capable of killing 99.9% of bacteria on the speaker mesh in ten minutes. Be careful, this is activated when you charge the case itself to the electrical current and not with the charge of the headphones inside the case.

It also has a color system to identify the battery status of the case. Blue is when the battery is between 100 and 80%, purple is between 80% and 20%, and red is when it is less than 20%. Too bad this system falls short, because the purple tone is a limbo between having the battery charged or about to run out. And before I forget, the autonomy is 6 hours and 18 using the case.

The headphones LG Tone Freethey are the right size for your own safety. The pacifier doesn’t go all the way into your ear, so you don’t risk getting stuck.

If you pay attention to the headphones, you will notice that they have a not so smooth side. That is the touch panel with which you can play your songs, as well as change tracks, increase the volume, answer calls and activate the ambient sound to better hear your surroundings without taking the pacifiers out of your ear.

Headphone size LG Tone Free it makes them go unnoticed, and they are also comfortable thanks to the extra rubber bands that come in the box and do not fall off when making sudden movements. To this is added that it has IPX4 protection, resistant to water and sweat.

The headphone touch panel LG Tone Free works well, but has the drawback of responding to gentle touches. The gesture of sliding like the FreeBuds Pro would have been better to save you like fifteen consecutive touches raising or lowering the volume to the maximum.

The LG Tone Free They are compatible with iOS and Android, so the app is available to everyone. Although, thanks to the Google Fast Pair, Android users can pair the headphones automatically when opening the case. In the case of iOS, they will have to do the process manually.

In the app, we can see the status of the battery, modify the volume and the user manual. I would like to highlight the equalizer settings according to the type of music you listen to and two extra options for you to customize the audio output yourself. To this must be added the sensitivity of the ambient sound and the notification settings so that the LG Tone Free read SMS, MMS and SNS.

Another cool thing is the touchpad settings. Here you can make the beats have a specific command when activated using the right or left earbud.

Finally, there is the option to find the headphones. What the system does is emit a chirp while the gadget is in range of the BlueTooth. Otherwise, the app helps you with the geolocation of the device in its last connection with the phone.

LG FREE TONE | Unboxing

