Is the radio signal picked up by Proxima Centauri alien or natural?

The news has been around for a few days now and practically everyone has talked about it: a radio signal from Proxima Centauri has captured the attention of SETI researchers. Is this proof of the presence of an intelligent alien civilization? What’s real? What’s fake?

To begin with – as we pointed out earlier in our news – we must be very clear: there is no publication. The news it is not based on actual published research, but on hearsay from some researchers, news then came to the attention of a Guardian journalist and later to all the rest of the international and Italian press organs. But researchers of what?

Breakthrough Listen

The project in question is called Breakthrough Listen (we had already told you about it), it officially started in July 2015 and has an expected duration of ten years. The goal is ambitious: the active search for signals that can prove the existence of extraterrestrial intelligences.

A goal that required the allocation of 100 million dollars of funds. This project has available thousands of hours of observation every year in two of the largest radio telescopes (the Green Bank Radio Telescope in West Virginia and the Parkes Observatory in Australia) and for this reason has been defined as the largest program for the search for alien intelligence ever developed. In fact, for this type of research, usually 24 to 36 hours per telescope were available each year.

The project is therefore serious. No makeshift alien hunter but real researchers looking for tangible signs of intelligent life. To do this, the two radio telescopes mentioned above are used, thanks to which some areas of the sky are observed (and part of the work also consists in studying which could be the most interesting areas). The data is then analyzed for abnormal radio (and laser) signals. How abnormal? We don’t know, at least not yet. In fact, it is not clear which tests a signal must pass in order to be defined as interesting. Why don’t we know? Because it’s not out yet no article.

The abc of science: the articles

It is not clear where they are with the production of the articles, if they have finished and peer-reviewed them for subsequent publication in some journal, or if they are in a more “immature” phase in that process. In fact, every time a scientific research is done, data are obtained and a study is drawn up, one must always go through the peer review. What would? The journal in which you want to publish is responsible for having the article read and approved by a commission of scientists competent on the subject (secret commission that changes every time). In this way, high quality standards are maintained and yes reduces the risk to publish inaccurate research.

The article must include i data (which are not few), how such data were acquired, how they were processed; in addition to the conclusions the team came to in interpreting them. We lack all this information. And in all science, when the article is missing, everything is missing.

The news

Despite the lack of information, we will still try to investigate the news; also because after a first moment of pure and simple “leak”, also the protagonists researchers intervened from which it was derived some more information.

In 2019, a radio signal was observed that lasted about three hours (it was not observed a second time), which subsequently passed all preliminary tests (which, we remember, we do not know); tests which had however never been passed by no other signals. There are some clues that leave the “smart civilization” option open.

The first is that the signal has a precise frequency, very tight. That is, it does not vary in a range (more or less wide) as usually occurs in radio signals of natural origin. A wavelength, 982 megahertz, in which some of our satellites also transmit. It could be a signal from one of our satellites, therefore? In theory, yes (although unlikely), and the option has not yet been ruled out.

Another interesting aspect is that by varying the position of the telescope, even slightly, the signal disappeared.

This excludes the hypothesis of interference (as there had been in the past), and suggests that the signal actually comes from Proxima Centauri. Or, better still, from the portion of the sky in which it is located Proxima centaurs: it could for example be an astrophysical source located behind Proxima Centauri or “near” it. We do know, however, that there are exoplanets around Proxima Centauri and that it is the closest star system to our Sun (four light years). This also means that the measured signal he would have left only four years ago, if it really came from there.

A further characteristic of the signal is the absence of transmissible “information”; there is a frequency variation which could however suggest the presence of a doppler effect, and therefore the movement of the source (or ours in relation to the source). This aspect is certainly important too and will need to be explored in future studies.

We await the study

We don’t have studies yet, but we will have them (probably in the first half of next year). It will therefore be interesting to follow up on this article to find out together what was valid in all those that are hypotheses for now. in the meantime we dream and we hope we are not alone in this mysterious and yet to be discovered universe.