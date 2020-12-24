Is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE camera worth it? Take a look at this analysis

- Advertisement -

There is so much to talk about the camera Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. If you haven’t seen the device unboxing, you can click this link. In the video that I have prepared for you today, I highlighted several things that caught my attention the most and will surely be useful to you on a day-to-day basis.

The first thing I appreciate is the complete customization of the interface. You can make your tools from the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G most important are at hand and forget about the ones you never use.

The professional photo and video modes they are very complete. Both have the same functions such as sensitivity, focus, shutter … and even the configuration of the tone register, contrast, saturation and more.

Going to the other extreme, if you are one of those who prefer the help of AI, you can opt for the “Single Capture” at Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. What this function does is record a sequence of maximum 15 seconds and the phone system will do the rest of the work: select videos, photos and even personalize them with animations.

You can also turn on the scene optimizer and composition suggestions in mode Photo. You just have to aim according to the recommendation of the system and voila, you have a photo to show off. Added to this are the filters that come pre-installed and the possibility of creating your own with images that you have made in the past. And I forgot, the HDR is automatic and is activated in the Settings menu.

Regarding the Video mode, you have the image stabilizer – eye, you can only use it with the main camera – and in advanced options you can choose between high efficiency videos and HDR10 +. What’s more, you can even select if you prefer the audio to be recorded by an external microphone. And in case you’re curious, here are the available video sizes.

Now to be closing, a quick mention to Dynamic Focus and Dynamic Video, both functions designed to blur the background, the AR zone if you like colorful details, and super slow, slow and fast motion recordings.