‘Is the variable now breeding?’ – Anxiety in England

Evidence is emerging in England that the variables may now be breeding as well.

Hence, there is concern that the 3rd layer of the coronary virus will emerge.

This view is based on the news that has emerged of new cases in the cities of Bristol (11) and Liverpool (32) this afternoon.

33 cases were found between these 2 cities, but it is thought that they may be progeny and stem from variables.

It is said that these cases have not been identified to date.

The problem with both of these new versions is of course that they could overcome whatever vaccine is currently out there on the market.

