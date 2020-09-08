Is the Y chromosome disappearing from circulation? Will there be no more males?

Research suggests that the Y chromosome, the coding gene that will determine whether the embryo will be male (denoted by XY) or female (denoted by XX), has shrunk over time. This suggests: is the Y chromosome disappearing? What could it mean for males? Some experts try to answer the questions.

“Our sex chromosomes weren’t always X and Y“says Melissa Wilson, an evolutionary biologist from Arizona State University. When the very first mammals evolved between 100 and 200 million years ago, they had no sex chromosomes at all. The X and Y were just like any other set of chromosomes identical in size to the corresponding structures. However, at some point, a simple old non-sex chromosome in one of these ancestors developed the creation of these genes: the Y chromosome, the X chromosome.

Over time, as we all know, genes develop mutations, many of which are harmful. Chromosomes can avoid transmitting these mutations by recombining with each other. During meiosis, when our body produces sperm and eggs, the paternal and maternal chromosomes randomly mix and combine their arms. This genetic dance breaks the variants of genes and makes it more likely that only functional copies will be transmitted.

The Y, however, does not have a “swap partner”. Although the X chromosomes can recombine with each other, the Y and X chromosomes are not similar enough to recombine. So the Y chromosomes have accumulated harmful mutations; over time, these mutations were eliminated by natural selection until the Y got smaller and smaller.

Research by Jennifer Graves, a geneticist at La Trobe University in Melbourne, Australia, suggests that 166 million years ago, the Y chromosome had 1,669 genes, the same as the X chromosome at that time. “So it doesn’t take a big brain to realize that if the loss rate is uniform – 10 genes per million years – and only 45 remain, the Y chromosome will disappear in 4.5 million years.“.

More recent research suggests that the rate of degradation has slowed over time. The loss of the Y chromosome is not out of the question: it has already happened to other species – most notably two species of underground rodents – living on several small islands in Japan. As these examples show, however, the loss of the Y chromosome does not condemn survival; these creatures still have males and females.

In fact, 95% of the genes that are expressed differently between males and females they do not live on the X and Y chromosomes Wilson finally says. For example, ESR1, a gene that codes for estrogen receptors, is found on chromosome 6. These receptors are vital for female growth and sexual development. “There are a lot of geniuses out there who will do a great job“.