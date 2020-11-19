Is there a virus that can be stored on your mobile or PC? Yes, and be careful that you can have them

The company of cybersecurity Panda Security has reported an increase in activity of Jupyter, a Trojan-type ‘virus’ that is updated every so often to create “back doors” in the systems and whose purpose is steal all stored passwords on the device keychain.

This malware had been “hibernating” since the summer, on thousands of electronic devices around the world. It is based on a new Trojan created by cyber criminals (from Russia) that has been created to digitally steal all the information stored on the ‘Pendrive’ from the computers and mobile phones of its victims.

The virus works in the following way: once installed on a computer or mobile phoneAccess all users and passwords that are stored in Chrome and Firefox browsers. Therefore, hackers who have developed it can:

Get hold of all the profiles of a pc user.

Get access to the checking account.

Credit cards.

Email.

Social networks.

Leave back doors open on infected systems

The greatest risk of this new cyber threat is that, in addition to collecting data, its code is designed to leave back doors open on the systems it infects.

Hackers can easily access a victim’s computer, “collect” all the information they have stolen, and incidentally install more malware with which to mine cryptocurrencies or infect other devices with the same virus.

“The malware industry is such a lucrative business that organized cybercriminal groups use the same maintenance strategies as large companies of software. Just as all legitimate companies release software updates to update operating systems or apps, the hackers who have developed Jupyter are also releasing theirs, ”says Hervé Lambert, Global Consumer Operations Manager at Panda Security.

The creators of Jupyter released the latest update to their software in the second week of November. During the month of May they had much more maintenance activity, as cybercriminals released up to nine “patches” of your code to bypass security systems.

How the “back doors” work

The virus creates and opens, a hacker can enter your computer, get all the information that Jupyter has previously stolen and, incidentally, install more malware with which to mine cryptocurrencies or infect other devices with the same virus.

The so-called “back doors” are nothing more than a way to reach the victim’s computer or mobile phone through other malware such as Trojans or spyware that have been installed on the network to which they belong. On many occasions, they take screenshots with which to steal personal access passwords or even to use it as a way to blackmail their victims afterwards.

In other cases the virus allows the hacker to create, delete, rename, edit or copy any file, execute different commands, change any system configuration, erase the Windows registry, run, control and terminate applications, or install new malware.

