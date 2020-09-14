Is Twitter testing tweet editing? Here’s what’s going on

If you are very active in Twtiter, you will have been able to see in the last hours how a rumor has traveled in the social network of those that make your hair stand on end, because it came to say that It was already possible to edit the messages that we have published. Something that goes against the general belief that it is better to leave everything we write engraved in stone, so that the conversation has coherence. And it is that it would be crazy that after having messed with any comment, and generating thousands of replies and retweets, the repentant tweeter would change his message to look like another, which would render the rest of the reactions meaningless.

Well, in the last hours of yesterday there were those who wrote on the social network demonstrating that it was possible to do something similar with the messages deleted from a reply, since when we wanted to republish in that conversation, the text of the tweet that we had just deleted appeared, ready to be edited. It may seem a bit complex, but it was not so complex and there were those who were encouraged to upload small videos to their profiles where they demonstrated how to do it, as in the message that you have below.

Twitter settles the controversy

That possibility of changing what we have said by editing over a text that we have just deleted would be a more than interesting alternative to use on those occasions when we answer more with our guts than with our heads. Even so, do not throw the bells on the fly because the social network will not bend its arm and we will not have editable tweets in a while. But what has happened?

hey tom – unfortunately, we’re not testing this. it’s a bug and we’re looking into it.

– liz kelley (@lizkelley) September 14, 2020

As some users who work on Twitter commented, that ability to edit deleted messages from replies to other tweets is a simple mistake platform, and not at all a function that is being tested or implemented. As you can see from the video message that you have above, it is when creating a new reply that a kind of draft appears with the text that we previously deleted.

If you are one of those who saw this error in real time, yesterday afternoon, surely you were scared to death and came to think that the same Jack Dorsey had given their arm to twist. But no, today September 14, lthings remain the same on the bird’s social network and everything we write will be set in stone.